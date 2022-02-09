Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

