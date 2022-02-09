Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Encompass Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 487,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after acquiring an additional 118,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

