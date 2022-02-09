Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
