Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

