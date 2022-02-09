Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.45 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Shares of CMI opened at $223.51 on Monday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 48.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

