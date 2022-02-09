Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $189.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial has a one year low of $122.07 and a one year high of $190.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

