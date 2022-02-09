JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of JELD-WEN worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 156.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 65.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 40.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

