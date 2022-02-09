Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JRSH shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

