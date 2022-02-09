John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $22.13.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
