John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

