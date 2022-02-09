Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of JCI opened at $67.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 405,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

