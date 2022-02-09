Jump Financial LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.11.

American Water Works stock opened at $155.66 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

