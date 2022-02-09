Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOM. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

BOOM stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.97 million, a P/E ratio of 402.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

