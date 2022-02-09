Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading 3.1% Higher

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €38.06 ($43.75) and last traded at €37.52 ($43.13). 92,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.40 ($41.84).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)
