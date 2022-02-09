Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading 3.1% Higher

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €38.06 ($43.75) and last traded at €37.52 ($43.13). 92,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.40 ($41.84).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

