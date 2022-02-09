Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

JNPR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. 3,124,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.21.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,110 shares of company stock valued at $936,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

