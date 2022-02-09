Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.26) to GBX 6,285 ($84.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,130 ($96.42) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,683.18 ($117.42).

LON JET opened at GBX 3,705 ($50.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,913.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,229.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 3,288 ($44.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,097 ($109.49).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

