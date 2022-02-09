Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KHOTF. DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

