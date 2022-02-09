Kalmar Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $189,545.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.69 or 0.07175663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,723.37 or 0.99769364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054790 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,260 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.