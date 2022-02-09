Katalyo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $774,777.00 and $230.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.61 or 0.07240487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.58 or 0.99741081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

