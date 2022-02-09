Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 130,750 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KAT)
