Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.78

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$14.98. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 13,383 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.15%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

