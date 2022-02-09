Kemper Co. (KMPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Kemper has raised its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

KMPR opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

