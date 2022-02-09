Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. Xperi makes up approximately 2.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 83.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 156.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 9,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,865. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

