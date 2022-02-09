Kestrel Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial makes up about 3.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $10,212,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $7,770,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $4,365,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

BHF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. 14,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

