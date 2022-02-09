KeyCorp Comments on Saia, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Saia in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.27.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $283.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.80. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Saia by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

