Keyera (TSE:KEY) Upgraded to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.82.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY stock opened at C$30.08 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$23.99 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.