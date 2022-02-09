Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $403-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.33 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kforce by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

