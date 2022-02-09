Khrom Capital Management LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 463,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000. Party City Holdco makes up about 2.7% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after buying an additional 5,209,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,688 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,330,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

PRTY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 71,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,564. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $520.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.70. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

