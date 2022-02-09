Khrom Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Khrom Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 8.0% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.45. 50,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

