Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Kimball International has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 1,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kimball International by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kimball International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimball International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 141,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kimball International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

