Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KIM stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

