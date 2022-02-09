Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $13.25 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 111,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,000. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for about 1.6% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 346,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $122.44. 2,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.