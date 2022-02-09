Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $9.21 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,000. Roper Technologies makes up 1.1% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP traded up $5.52 on Wednesday, reaching $451.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

