Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. 2,437,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 168.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

