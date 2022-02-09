KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 19,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

