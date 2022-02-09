KLA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

KLA has raised its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $24.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $385.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.29. KLA has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

