KLA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
KLA has raised its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $24.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $385.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.29. KLA has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.