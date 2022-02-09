Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $197 million-$203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.15 million.

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 681,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

