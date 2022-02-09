Krios 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 235.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $5.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010522 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00367119 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

