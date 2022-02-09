Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Up 14.9%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)’s stock price shot up 14.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

