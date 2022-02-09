Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Up 14.9%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)’s stock price shot up 14.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

