L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.17 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $218.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

