L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.17 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $218.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.