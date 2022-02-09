Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37,256.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 115,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Shares of MA traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.64. 90,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

