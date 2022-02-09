Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 49,097 NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.
BATS:NUSC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,167 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.
