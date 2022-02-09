Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 64,723 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,083. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,652,882 shares of company stock worth $95,063,085. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

