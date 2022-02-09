Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 803 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

