Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,339,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 984.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 264,789 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,023,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000.

BATS:BBEU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 632,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25.

