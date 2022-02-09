Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

