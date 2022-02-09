Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
Landstar System has raised its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.64 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.66. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.
LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
