Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.66. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

