Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 4,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,297,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTCH shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

