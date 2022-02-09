LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $312,127 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.