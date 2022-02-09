Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $10.90. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 12,002 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.