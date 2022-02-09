Lightning Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Lightning has a market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $110,204.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00041901 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00106629 BTC.

About Lightning

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.